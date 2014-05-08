Is 3-D Printing Buildings As Good For The Environment As You Want It To Be?

3-D printing is going mainstream. It’s already become an incredibly useful tool for rapid prototyping in the manufacturing world, and now it’s moving into the world of buildings.

A handful of inspired architects and engineers across the globe have been seriously geeking out 3-D printing over the past several years. And they’re painting exciting visions of how entire buildings or their constituent parts can be made, today and in the future.

In the world of manufacturing, many have touted industrial 3-D printing as an inherently green technology. Deeper studies have however questioned and debunked a lot of those claims. Ecological fails–toxicity, exorbitant energy use, and wasteful use of materials–have been found, counterintuitively, to outweigh some of the oft-touted wins like reduced transportation impacts, recyclability, and biodegradability.

With compelling applications of 3-D printing bubbling up to the architectural scale, should the environmental alarm bells be going off like they are in the world of manufacturing?

Earlier this year DUS Architects began the long, expensive process of printing–room by room–a whole house in Amsterdam. Billed as an interactive research project, the 3D Print Canal House uses mostly bio-based plastic, an enigmatic secret sauce engineered by the world’s largest adhesive manufacturer, Henkel (the makers of super glue).





While they won’t discuss the actual material composition, DUS proclaims that their 3-D printed parts produce zero waste, reduce transportation impacts, and are fully recyclable. These perceived benefits seem to echo some of the flimsy assertions orbiting industrial additive manufacturing.

Sourcing materials that are natural, non-toxic, and recyclable is commendable. But melting plastic uses lots of electricity. Research has found that for industrial 3-D printers the bulk of impacts are linked with the amount of energy they use, which outweighs benefits like lower transportation impacts and recyclability. Choices for materials shouldn’t be ignored. It’s just that in the big picture, their importance is overshadowed by the need to find much less energy intensive ways to print.