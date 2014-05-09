3 Management Mistakes You Should Definitely Avoid

As a leader, you know that your company can be tripped up by a host of unexpected events–a sudden economic shift, a new global competitor, a huge new market that you’ve somehow overlooked, an environmental disaster, or a technological breakthrough you haven’t foreseen.

What you may not realize is that there are some less obvious–but equally treacherous–leadership traps that can ensnare you. Here are three traps that are all too common, along with tactics to help you avoid them:

Top executives are besieged with requests for attendance and attention. More than ever, they are inundated with work-related events and tasks and external invitations. Everything seems important–and to some degree, everything is–so you may fail to focus on what’s most critical.

Here’s what you can do to avoid this trap:

Establish a laser-like focus. Though it’s difficult to eliminate all distractions, it is possible to ignore them for a period of time to focus on a matter that requires your undivided attention.

Use the calendar review method. When I coach leaders, I sometimes ask them to review their calendars for the last year and ask them how their various activities match up with the company’s critical business objectives. When you do this, you’ll easily see that you spent half of March on meaningless lunches, meetings that others could have attended, and items that could have been delegated. You could have used that time to focus on a big problem confronting the business, interacting with customers, identifying future trends, or coaching your people.

Ask yourself a series of tough questions about how you’re spending your time. What key business decisions or issues have you been neglecting? Why have you been neglecting them? Is it that you lack the time to concentrate on them? Is it that you prefer the glamour and fun of other activities to hard choices involving subjects that you’re not an expert at? Are you willing to make a commitment to shut yourself off from other responsibilities to deal with mission-critical issues?