The Freakonomics Authors’ New Approach To Creative, Productive Thinking

The phenomenally successful Freakonomics platform –two bestselling books, a blog, a No. 1 podcast, a radio show, and a consulting business–was built on the principle of looking at the world through the filter of economic theory.

Authors Steven Levitt, a behavioral economist, and Stephen Dubner, a journalist, believe that an “economic approach” to thinking shouldn’t just apply to economics, but to problem solving in general.

In their new book, Think Like a Freak, the authors show us that, by applying these theories, we can all think a bit more productively, more creatively, more rationally.

Here are three ways Dubner and Levitt encourage us to “think like a freak”:

Think about a problem you’d really like to see solved–the obesity epidemic, perhaps, or climate change, or the decline of the American public-school system–and before you spend a lot of time and energy trying to solve a problem, first define exactly what the problem is. Or better yet, redefine the problem.

Takeru Kobayashi, a hot-dog-eating champion, thought long and hard with a lot of experimentation about how to win a competitive eating contest.

Instead of asking himself, “How do I eat more hot dogs?” he asked, “How do I make hot dogs easier to eat?”