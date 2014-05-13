Your Facebook Status Updates Can Show If You’re Depressed

Say you slip into a bad funk. Your social life withers, and you often cry for no reason, but with others, you’re keeping your emotions bottled up inside. Except, now, according to new research, your Facebook status updates could give you away.

In work that will be presented at a conference next month, researchers will describe how they teased out “degrees” of depression by examining the status updates of nearly 29,000 Facebook users.





It’s among the first of a few major studies to link social media behavior to real-world mental health outcomes. But while these projects could represent important progress, some fear what could happen when such sensitive details are so easily read.

This isn’t the first time that researcher Michal Kosinski has built a model that can infer intimate details about a person’s life from social media. Last year, news outlets buzzed with news of a study he and fellow researchers at the University of Cambridge and Microsoft published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, demonstrating that a person’s substance abuse, sexual orientation, and emotional stability could be divined from Facebook likes. Their findings were quirky, and controversial: Liking curly fries denoted a high IQ, while liking the band Lady Antebellum showed the opposite.

“We were very surprised,” Kosinski told me. “When we thought a few things would be predictable. What happened is everything we tried turned out to be predictable.”

Within a few years, we could have models that are nearly as accurate as psychiatric experts.

For the depression study, Kosinski and University of Pennsylvania researcher Andy Schwartz built used a personality app that asked user permission to secure access to Facebook profile data. Unexpectedly, the app, called myPersonality, went viral–and Kosinski and Schwartz soon had an enormous data set to work with. They worked to draw connections between each individual’s social media activity and seven positions on the depression continuum identified by the International Personality Item Pool. And while the results weren’t what they would call robust, some still showed strong connections.

Take the word “fuck,” for example. The presence of everyone’s favorite curse word in status updates, along with “pissed” and “bloody” accurately indicated high degrees of hostility and aggression in that person’s behavior. “Hate” and “lonely” correlated with negative social relationships, too. The frequency of such words also tracked with seasonal depression trends. Winter was prime time for the blues.