This Tiny Device Fits On Your Keychain And Measures The Calories In Your Dinner

The holy grail for dieters–a way to accurately and easily measure the calories and fat in the food that’s on our plates and entering our mouths–is getting closer to reality.

The SCiO, a handheld “pocket molecular sensor” device that is taking off on Kickstarter that can scan food, medicines, and plants and figure out what’s in it, isn’t quite it. But it’s close.





I was skeptical when Dror Sharon, CEO of Consumer Physics, the Khosla Ventures-backed company producing the device, showed up at Fast Company’s offices with a bag of deli-counter cheeses and fruits he’d just picked up at Whole Foods. He told me: “The best way to disprove skeptics is to show it to them.”

Despite some clear constraints, his demonstration convinced me that the device basically does what it claims: With a quick scan, it tells you the nutritional facts of what you’re about to put in your mouth. Other potential applications? Seeing the ripeness of a fruit through the peel. Checking on how healthy your plants are. Identifying if your medicine isn’t what you think it is.





The SCiO works because Consumer Physics has taken a huge and expensive piece of chemistry lab equipment called a near-infrared spectrometer and built a miniature sensor that, with the help of advanced software, makes similar-enough measurements at a fraction of the cost. While high-end equipment can cost tens of thousands, the SCiO that Sharon showed me could fit on a keychain and will likely sell for only a few hundred dollars (early backers are getting it for $199). Another company, TellSpec, is working on a similar device.

To use the SCiO, you hold the device between your index finger and thumb close to the food, and press a button that shines a blue light onto whatever food item you’re testing. It also works through some clear plastic wrappers.

Within a few seconds, the sensor inside measures the wavelengths of light that reflect from the substance, which produces a spectrum that relates to the unique molecular composition of what’s inside. Via bluetooth, the device sends this information to an app on your smartphone. And with the help of algorithms that analyze the spectrum and learn from a database of all of the substances that every SCiO has already scanned, it can spit out information about what’s actually in the product.