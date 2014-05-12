The Most Creative People In Business 2014

A Saudi retail magnate takes a bold, controversial risk by hiring female salespeople. A pair of engineers develop drones that might soon deliver packages to your door. A 21-year old makes virtual reality a reality (and earns $2 billion in the process). A nail artist sparks a global trend.

Innovators are all around us, forging exciting new paths within every sector of business from apps to space exploration, food to finance. Our 100 Most Creative People in Business celebrates the engineers, scientists, CEOs, entertainers, and more who have pushed boundaries the furthest–and had the most impact–in every realm of business over the past year, and you can read all about them here. They join the ranks of previous years’ winners, whom we continue to track as part of our MCP 1000, and they pave the way for the Most Creative People yet to come.

