How To Deal When Employees Are Scattered Across The World

Today’s office environment is becoming obsolete. With companies expanding globally and seeking talent across time zones, the workplace environment is evolving and, as a result, so is the way employees interact and collaborate with each other.

U.S. companies are increasingly taking advantage of our hyper-connected society and allowing more and more workers to be based far from company headquarters. In fact, a recent Telework Research Network study revealed that between 2005 and 2012, the number of people regularly telecommuting, not including the self-employed or unpaid volunteers, grew by almost 80%.

Working remotely from home or in satellite offices reduces commute time and improves quality of life for employees, but it also creates challenges for managers leading a diverse workforce.

When a company’s R&D team is based in Israel, the global sales teams is dispersed throughout Europe and Asia, and the U.S. headquarters is based in Cambridge, Mass., making sure those remote teams are always working toward the same goals is complicated: In-person meetings are almost certainly a rare occurrence.

Yet despite the increasing remoteness of the U.S. workforce and the inability to walk into someone’s office to check in, managers can adapt proven management techniques to make sure their teams are still productive and achieving the business’s goals.

To ensure remote teams stay engaged, productive, and happy, managers should consider these five steps:

Being as responsive as possible to a global workforce ensures that all projects stay on track.