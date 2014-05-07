This Brazilian “BBQ Bible” Is Also A Toolset For Charring Your Meat

As cookbooks go, the first step is usually to gather up all the tools and ingredients you need to make your recipe work. But to convince expert barbecue chefs that it had everything they need, cookware brand Tramontina created Biblia Definitiva Do Churrasco (The Bible of Barbecue).





Not only does the specially crafted tome, created by agency JWT Brazil, look amazing, but its pages offer much more than cooking advice and recipes. Every page can actually be used in the cooking process–one page is made of coal, another can sharpen your knife, another is an apron, while you can serve the food on another page. It’s a unique, if ephemeral, book experience.

Salt Page

The brand says it sent VIP versions to expert Brazilian barbecue chefs in March and a simplified version will soon be available in select bookstores around Brazil.