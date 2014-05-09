7 Leadership Lessons Tech CEOs Learned from Their Moms

It’s no doubt that the indispensable lessons we’ve learned from our moms are inextricably woven into our daily lives. But for some of Silicon Valley’s top CEOs and founders, it’s also woven into their leadership styles and company cultures.

In honor of Mother’s Day, seven business leaders share the leadership lessons from how to create balance to how to manage a team that they learned from their moms.

“My mom encouraged me to never accept ‘no’ as an answer to a problem. She taught me to keep asking questions, explore all options, voice my opinion, and never give up because a majority of problems can be solved this way. This advice not only shaped me into the leader that I am today, but is also a part of the Culture Statement at JiWire. It is the main reason why my team pushes so hard to break boundaries, innovate and improve on an idea that other people once thought couldn’t be done.”

– Michael Fordyce, CEO of JiWire, a mobile audience intelligence company

“My mother always taught me to be honest with myself. She didn’t mean it in a way that would limit potential, but rather open my eyes to where I could grow. I’ve turned this idea into a guiding principle at Clarizen–awareness. My team and I have learned that we need to be aware of our strengths and, more importantly, our weaknesses. We need to understand the limits of our knowledge. It’s much more important to ask the right questions versus have all the answers.”

– Avinoam Nowogrodski, CEO and founder of Clarizen, makers of an enterprise-class solution for work collaboration and project management

“Unlike most mothers, my mom often ends our calls with, ‘How is your sales quota?’ I’m a product-focused CEO and having a mother who at one point in her career managed more than 1,000 salespeople has taught me the importance of not only having a strong product team, but also a strong sales team. More importantly, you have to invest in the right people at the right time to create a company that can successfully build, market, and sell a product. In the end, it all comes back to the people you choose to invest in.”