How ScribeAmerica Will Help Doctors Focus On Patients, Not Paperwork

Michael Murphy was in the 1st Ranger Battalion, an Army Commando unit, from 1997 to 2000. As part of his cross-training as a medic, Murphy was given the chance to work at Savannah Memorial Hospital in Georgia. He remembers seeing a doctor save a life for the first time. “I thought, it’s cool to blow things up, but this is a cool thing to do for the long term,” remembers Murphy. So he decided to become a doctor.

While studying pre-med at UC Santa Barbara, Murphy encountered a doctor who was trying to start what he called a “scribe” program. Though the term evoked an image of a medieval monk sedulously copying Aristotle, in the medical context a scribe was someone who shadowed a doctor–taking down notes, updating patients charts, and generally freeing the doctor to worry more about medicine and less about paperwork. Though the idea of the doctor’s scribe was not entirely new–Murphy says that the PubMed database references them as early as the ‘60s–it was far from widespread. In 2002, Murphy met his business partner Louis Moreno, and the two soon formed ScribeAmerica, a company that trains, manages, and supplies scribes.

Murphy remembers first pitching Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. “We begged them to let us in the door,” he says. In an initial trial, only five of 20 physicians signed up to use scribes. But after just a single quarter of data–which revealed how much more efficient and happy those five doctors had become–fully 19 of 20 signed up. “We’ve been with them ever since,” says Murphy. ScribeAmerica began hiring and expanding, first into Florida, then Maryland, Texas, and other states.

The timing was auspicious, and ScribeAmerica was poised to ride the coming wave of health care reform. New health care legislation was–and still is–in the process of incentivizing hospitals to implement electronic health records. The move should benefit health care in the long term, by making data retrieval and transfer much simpler. But in the short term, says Murphy, the first thing doctors have noticed is that electronic health records mean more time spent entering data.

The data-entry burden has, in a way, “disrupted the physician-patient relationship,” says Murphy, with doctors finding themselves typing during an examination, or just as bad, taking hours away from their family at the end of a day to enter data. Such clerical work, says Murphy, is simply not the best use of a medically trained brain. “I went to medical school for four years and was a resident for four years,” says Murphy (who did get his MD amidst his scribe proselytizing), “and the last thing you should do as a physician is to be forced into a kind of secretarial role.”

American health care seems to broadly agree. A recent report puts the number of medical scribes working around the country at about 12,000; ScribeAmerica’s own business has grown from supplying just 1,000 about three years ago to some 3,700 today. “If you look at our growth, you have that hockey stick trajectory,” says Murphy.

And now, Murphy stands poised to launch his most ambitious and experimental offering yet: something he calls “telescribes.” Noting that it’s sometimes difficult to find and train and supply scribes in certain regions–and also, that there are certain practices like OB/GYN and urology where patients prefer fewer people in the examination room–ScribeAmerica will offer remote scribe services via telecenters in Maryland and India.