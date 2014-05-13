How Skullcandy Is Turning Things Around Its Own Way

When a company is in crisis mode, it usually considers undertaking the painful but necessary “emergency action plan.” According to the Turnaround Management Association , this third step of a five-step process involves cutting staff and exiting cash-draining businesses. But Skullcandy is ignoring this advice–and it’s actually working.

Skullcandy, a company that designs and markets audio and gaming headphones, earphones, speakers, and more, considered this step in 2013: After years of rising revenues and profits, the company’s performance suddenly started falling. Instead of growing at 30% as it had been doing, sales suddenly dropped by 30% and its profits turned into losses.

After assessing its viability (step 1), Skullcandy decided to look for new management (step 2) and settled on Hoby Darling as the person most qualified to turn around the company. At the time, Darling was the general manager of Nike+ Sport, which many consider the most innovative product to come out of the company in years.

Darling wasn’t interested in the position at first. His immediate reaction was, “I have the best job ever [at Nike]. I was a college athlete, I do triathlons, and now I get to work with Nike’s best athletes.”

Furthermore, Darling was not interested in the five-step turnaround process. If Skullcandy wanted someone to cut the company down and build up a new story for investors–or, “put lipstick on a pig,” as Darling put it–then that wasn’t for him.

He was only interested in the CEO role if he got to approach the process in reverse, starting with step five: rebuilding the team and employee morale in order to make a great company.

Darling believes that success is about getting people engaged in producing amazing products and telling stories, and it is through these emotional, authentic stories you tell that your customers connect passionately with your brand and your products.