Almost 70% Of People Would Put Themselves In Danger To Get A Stolen Phone Back

[Image: Flickr user Blake Patterson]
By Chris Gayomali1 minute Read

If you’re anything like me, your phone is the first thing you look at in the morning and the last thing you check at night. Which is fine. Phones are important.

A new survey from Lookout, a mobile security firm, takes a good, hard look at a modern phenomenon that can leave people with an understandable hole in their lives: Phone theft. Conducted online by IDG research, the survey gathered about 2,400 responses from participants in the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany. The numbers are pretty interesting, but here are a few highlights:

Most phones (40%) are stolen between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. It’s not just nighttime.

16% are stolen in a restaurant, where they’re often left behind. 11% are lost at a bar or nightclub, and a somewhat surprising 11% are stolen at work.

Just 9% of participants say they have had their identity stolen when they lost their phones.

1 in 3 people say they’d be willing to pay $1,000 for the data on their phone (photos, videos, apps, text messages, etc.).

This, however, might be the most interesting takeaway: 68% of phone theft victims say they “are willing to put themselves in some amount of danger to retrieve a stolen device.” Whatever you do, don’t bring a hammer.

