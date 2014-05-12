6 Lessons In Filmmaking From “The Double” Director Richard Ayoade

We all like to moan about our jobs, but if you think your office is bad, British director Richard Ayoade’s latest film, The Double, should help you put things into perspective.

Richard Ayoade

Based on the eponymous novella by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, the film follows the story of a meek office worker, played by Jesse Eisenberg, who is so crushed into insignificance by the stifling bureaucracy at his workplace that none of his colleagues notices when his life is usurped by a doppelgänger. The film also stars Sally Hawkins, Mia Wasikowska, Wallace Shawn, and Chris O’Dowd.

Ayoade, who is also a comedian, actor, and writer, directed and co-wrote the film, which premieres in the U.S. May 9. He was drawn to the project because of the story’s unique take on the doppelgänger theme. “There is something very interesting about the main premise–that someone can be so unworthy of note that an exact replica of them could appear and no one would either notice or point it out to them. That seemed to me very funny,” he says.

The Double, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, is Ayoade’s second feature as a director, following the critically acclaimed Submarine in 2010. Here, he gives Co.Create some of his insights on filmmaking, the creative process and the humiliations of office life:

Don’t be intimated by the job title–being a director doesn’t require a skillset that only a select few have, according to Ayoade. “Some people you’d say have a knack for directing but it’s not really a skill as such, “he says. “On some level it’s making a number of decisions, which everyone is able to do. Wanting to do it is a different matter. I don’t think it’s a mysterious or rarified profession.”





The office in The Double is cramped, drab and designed to restrict its occupants’ every move–Jesse Eisenberg’s character is forced to duck every time he gets in and out of his tiny work cubicle. The set is partly inspired by an old sorting office that Ayoade visited in London, but the director was also able to draw from his own experiences of office life.

“There’s something slightly humiliating about your work area being too small for you,” Ayoade says. “When I’ve worked in offices in town I’ve been in the smallest of rooms where you couldn’t have more than three chairs and there’s something slightly funnily humiliating about it.”