Evernote And LinkedIn Launch A New Business Card App For iOS To Organize Your Contacts

If you’re a hardcore Evernote user and need a better way to keep track of all the business cards you collect, here’s some good news: Evernote is partnering with LinkedIn to make digitizing and archiving business cards easier and more searchable with a new card-scanning app for iOS.

Simply take a photo of the card, and, if your LinkedIn and Evernote accounts are connected, it will call up that person’s job title, company, and other contact information from their LinkedIn account. It’s fully automatic, and the basic idea is to make the business cards kind of like visual bookmarks for your network while tapping into LinkedIn’s 300 million users. Later on–and as Evernote users are fully aware–you can easily search for it, and attach things like notes or relevant documents.

This effectively allows Evernote to become a take-anywhere Rolodex. “LinkedIn is how we get the quality to be good,” Evernote CEO Phil Libin tells Fast Company. “We scan the card, we extract all the information visually, then we work with LinkedIn to search all of their information. You get this really good, fast, high-quality rich profile.”

“You put them in the stream of your life,” he adds.

A few things worth noting: The app is only available on iOS for now, and an Android version will release this summer. You’ll also need a premium Evernote account to use it, which will run you about $5 per month. But if you were already a user of LinkedIn’s CardMunch scanner, you’ll be able to get a year of the service for free.

Learn more about Evernote’s new business card scanner here.