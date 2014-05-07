Why The Best Way Into Your Customer’s iPhone Is The Headphone Jack

New York-based Kinsa Health makes something simple: a mobile phone-connected digital thermometer. Nothing thrilling there. Not even brand new. Why it is especially interesting: Their device connects with the phone via the headphone jack, an increasingly common way to tie peripherals to phones–and not just for credit card readers.





The problem? Jacking in is tricky, made more so by differences in iOS and Android, and everyone is building their hardware solutions from scratch. There’s no common standard for peripherals on mobile phones.

“When we thought about the product, the problem we were trying to solve was as follows: How do we create a truly cross-platform product that is even lower cost than the non-connected analog?” says Singh. “This is where the headphone jack came in. The headphone jack is on every smartphone out there. If you try to use any other connection points–the Apple 30-pin connector–that’s only for one platform, so it’s not truly cross-platform. If you use mini-USB, those work on many Android devices and many other devices, but they don’t really work on Apple devices. So the headphone jack made a lot of sense.”

However, piggybacking off the universal port headphone jack comes with a few engineering problems. There are challenges with automatic gain control. There are potential power issues. And there are software issues on the iOS versus the Android system, since they implement audio settings very differently.

“How do you turn off the sensing software that connects to your headphones that does the noise reduction? How do you make sure you’re not changing the signal that we’re sending back into the phone? How do I pull enough power from the phone to actually power the device, and do that when each of the hardware manufacturers have it set up differently?” asks Singh.

Here’s a primer on the fundamentals of building for the hardware jack.

No matter what your headphone-connected device can do functionally, all the information it passes back and forth with the phone must be translated the same way as audio: Tones and key presses are the Morse code of headphone jack hardware development.