How A Toddler Playing With An iPhone Led To An Education Revolution

Necessity may be the mother of invention, but in the case of Dan Yang, it took becoming a mother herself to pioneer a new path to children’s education in technology with her startup VINCI .

A serial entrepreneur in the telecom industry who also happens to hold a PhD in optics and photonics, Yang was busy building an empire on fiber optic equipment. She’d been working as an engineer when the startup bug bit, and successfully parlayed her skills and a second mortgage on her home into a venture that developed optical amplifiers and broadband equipment.

Flash-forward through the next two decades, two more startups, 20 patents, and a number of products in the Trans-Pacific express cable system connecting China and the U.S. Now also a mother, Yang couldn’t help noticing her toddler’s fascination with the iPhone and wondered if it the technology could be developed into a more useful learning tool.

Though telecom technology is her self-professed comfort zone, Yang says across the board, “Everyone is focused on the devices, but tech means nothing if you can’t achieve your goal without using it as a tool.” At the same time, she’s quick to point out that she’s not a professional educator, even if she did do a stint as a professor years ago.

Undaunted, Yang took a leap into the crowded preschool market for educational apps and devices with competition from the likes of heritage toy brands Fisher-Price and VTech. Four years and a host of award-winning products including tablets, toys, and curriculum kits later, VINCI is ushering in a change in the way preschoolers and parents approach early learning. But Yang’s not ready to rest on the laurels–or the $7 million in expected revenue this year–just yet.

Yang’s vision, “I see myself as building a bridge between different industries,” is putting her on the path to create schools to show how classroom learning can work in concert with technology. Yang believes its not enough to plop devices or computers into a classroom and call it tech education.

Schools need to teach a new set of skills that go beyond factual learning, anyone can Google a fact.

The first order of business is to demystify the technology for teachers, especially those who’ve been working with children before the advent of computers in the classroom. “They have concerns,” she admits, “And on other side you have the district [administrators] screaming for a data-enabled curriculum. It’s just a huge struggle, and when people are struggling, who is paying attention?”