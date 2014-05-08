Why You Should Care About LinkedIn’s Content Marketing Score

The key to killing it on LinkedIn is undoubtedly content, something that LinkedIn recently confirmed with its unveiling of the Content Marketing Score.

advertisement

advertisement

Back in 2012, LinkedIn, the social media resource for busy professionals seeking career prospects and networking, announced that it would produce a content platform for media moguls–Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Mark Cuban, and those of their ilk–in order to open up opportunities to marketers. Related How To Become A Content Master On LinkedIn

A Top LinkedIn Exec On Why Content Marketing Matters More Than Ever This past February, that content platform was opened up to the public. For brands using the content platform for marketing purposes, LinkedIn presents a huge field of leads that can be targeted specifically and successfully. The most recent addition of the aforementioned advertisement score feature will give advertisers the tools they need to market their content effectively by measuring their audience’s engagement with advertisers’ content. Businesses can now know how their content marketing efforts are being received–what’s not to love? How the ad score works The Content Marketing Score is a tool that tells advertisers what is working and what isn’t. Through a series of established metrics, the advertisers can see which groups are responding favorably to their content, which aren’t, and what could be the reasons behind those responses.

advertisement

Furthermore, the ad score tool will determine which content is getting the best responses from particular users. A brand can in turn build its platform with quality content, which would be shared and targeted. Why the content feature could be a game changer I’m intrigued by the possibilities presented by LinkedIn’s new tool: For businesses, the ability to produce direct content that will reach an interested and even captive audience without the search engine buffer is highly valuable. Furthermore, unlike Facebook or Twitter, LinkedIn users are all business-minded–nobody goes on LinkedIn to just hang. By enhancing your brand’s (or your own) professional presence, you will have direct channels to a huge network of industries and professionals that are more likely to turn into valuable leads. Marketing efforts on LinkedIn are considerably more valuable than they are from Facebook and Twitter. Facebook and Twitter are largely brand-building tools, and they don’t typically produce worthwhile leads. LinkedIn, on the other hand, reaches serious, professional channels, and business-to-business opportunities could be impressive. How to use LinkedIn effectively In order for a brand to fully realize the benefits of the new LinkedIn platform, all team members must be engaged with LinkedIn. This may seem counterintuitive to most organizations–after all, do you really want your employees seeking employment opportunities elsewhere? But your team members are the ambassadors of your organization, and they reach untold numbers of valuable prospects; having them engaged in broadcasting your brand message is one of the most effective methods of increasing your company’s sphere of influence. Having employees produce content on behalf of your organization can keep your brand message fresh and constantly in circulation. It also gives team members the chance to truly cohere with your brand identity in a public forum, which fosters trust in the brand itself. An employee who is enthusiastic about his or her place of employment must be working for a great company, right? Like content production for any platform, it is critical that the content posted on LinkedIn is as useful, original, and as engaging as it would be if it had been published using any other resource. Because articles and blogs won’t go through any editing or modification other than what the original poster performs, there is the danger of uploading material that might not be in the organization’s best interest. However, if content is produced with care, and if the ad score is diligently monitored, then marketers and businesses could have access to a truly rewarding resource.

advertisement

—Eric Schiffer is a world-leading expert in digital marketing as CEO of DigitalMarketing.com, providing his keen insights to Fortune 500 CEOs, foreign leaders, Forbes 400 billionaires, and celebrities. He is the chairman of ReputationManagementConsultants.com. Schiffer’s newest book, called “Build,” will be in bookstores later this summer. He can be followed on Twitter @EricSchiffer or his website EricSchiffer.com.