How To Find Your Company’s Sheryl Sandberg

Finally, we’re living in a time and place where women working in tech are no longer the mysterious unicorns of the industry. The Marissa Mayer and Sheryl Sandbergs of the world are not only present, but they’re forging the way with thought leadership as loudly as their counterparts have been for decades.

My “Sheryl” (who holds the title chief strategy officer) is the only person I know who can tell me I may need to rethink something or move in a different direction, and she often reworks my entire perspective on an issue. She reminds me it’s for my own good and that she wants me to be the best CEO the world has ever seen. I, jokingly of course, call this “strategic verbal assault.”

When I found her, I wasn’t necessarily looking for a “Sheryl.” What I knew was that I needed a like-minded, data-driven communicator with enough gusto to be my fellow conspirator in flipping the PR industry on its head. She needed to be organized enough to rein me in for the right types of outreach, while steadily pushing me out of my own comfort zone.

When seeking that special professional someone who will lead your strategy, bring order to your organization, and strengthen your leadership skills in a way that can only be described as “Mark/Sheryl magic,” think about what qualities are paramount in a complementary counterpart and keep the below personality traits in mind:

Phenomenal communicator

Highly adaptable and flexible

Able to do your job on any given day

Domain expert

The type of person who values organization and process but also enjoy the chaos of the unknown

Humorous, because we all take our jobs (and ourselves) too seriously

Culturally embodies your brand or company

In many ways, the “Sheryls” of the world ensure the health of an organization–they are able to read a room, a team, and most importantly, you.

So, how do you find one of your own?

Share what you’re looking for with trusted confidants and be vocal about your ideals. This isn’t the time to be shy or secretive about projected plans.