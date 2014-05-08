The Delicate Art Of Managing Both Your Boss And Your Employees

When we talk about managing people, it’s usually a discussion about effectively guiding, motivating, and interacting with the people who report to you. However, there is another management direction–managing up–that is often overlooked.

“The old-fashioned way of thinking about [managing up] is that you hitch your wagon to the star of some super-human business leader whom you think is going places,” says New Haven, Conn. management expert Bruce Tulgan, author of It’s Okay to Manage Your Boss: A Step-by-Step Program for Making the Best of Your Most Important Relationship at Work.

But Tulgan says that managing up is more a matter of helping your boss manage you while helping that person succeed. The most effective leaders are adept at integrating the demands of managing up and down. They are able to remain effective team leaders while adapting to the needs of those higher up on the management hierarchy. Here are six ways to manage up and down at the same time.

Tulgan says being effective at managing multiple levels within an organization requires getting what you need from your supervisors to do your job. That includes four key fundamentals:

Clear performance expectations, both broad-based and specifics such as goals, timelines, and rules. Candid positive, informational, and corrective feedback. Ongoing discussion about how to find the resources and people necessary to do the job. Tracking of recognition and rewards.

Those cornerstones allow you to understand what’s expected of you and your team, communicate effectively about what’s going well and what need correction, and ensure you have the resources and people you need to get the job done. The last point ensures that any motivation or incentive structure is maintained and awarded as it is earned.

Just as you may need to change your management style for the different personality types who report to you, you need to be adaptable to your supervisor, says Florence, Mass. leadership and management consultant Roberta Matuson, author of Suddenly in Charge: Managing Up, Managing Down, Succeeding All Around. When you’re managing up, you’re “managing the way your boss wants to be managed, not the way you want to be managed,” she says.

If your supervisor is a just-the-facts type, skip the detailed background and get to the point. If he or she is going to pepper a broad-strokes approach with dozens of questions, then back up and give more detail from the start. By synching your approach with what your boss needs to function best, you’ll both get more out of the relationship, she says.