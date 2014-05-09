On May 12, Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People In Business Will Be Revealed

On Monday, Fast Company will reveal our 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2014. If last year’s hotly anticipated list was any indication, it will be a powerful and productive medley of big personalities, even bigger ideas, and more than a few troublemakers. Robotics geeks. Twenty-something-year-old hip-hop producers. Royalty. (Royalty!) Maybe even a Vine star.

We can’t tell you who’s on this year’s list just yet. (Patience, people!) But we can tell you that, if history repeats itself, their best work is yet to come. Take last year’s top seed, Nate Silver, whose metrics-driven approach earned the data-crusher a trendy new website within the growing ESPN empire. Or Kirthiga Reddy, who opened the first Facebook offices in India–a country where just one in 10 people had Internet access at the time. Or, maybe take a look at Bryan Cranston, who, in one breathtaking finale, secured himself a spot as one of the most versatile and powerful actors of a generation while wearing little more than a scowl and a pair of dirty underwear. The list goes on and on.

Some of 2013’s Most Creative People–who will be on this year’s list?

One likely MCPer we can and are delighted to share, though, is Anna Kendrick. The Pitch Perfect actress managed to steal a nation’s fickle attention (and go multi-platinum) armed with a catchy tune, some plastic cups, and a deft set of multi-tasking skills.

Illustration by JP King

Will she top this year’s list? Who knows! (Okay, yes, we do.) We can’t wait to share all 100 with you. So we’ll see you back here on Monday. And feel free to tell us how much you love our picks–or not!–by tweeting all about it with hashtag #MCP14.