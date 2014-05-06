Now You Can Hail An Uber Car From The Google Maps App

Google unrolled a major update to its Maps app for iOS and Android Tuesday, with improved on-the-fly navigation instructions, offline maps, and Uber integration in select cities.

Users with both the Uber and Google Maps app installed now have the option to hail a car provided by the ride-share startup directly through Maps’ transportation options.





The announcement is a significant statement of trust by Google, the tech giant effectively choosing its player in the ultra-competitive, ever-evolving world of ride-share services. But maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise: Last summer, Google Ventures reportedly invested $250 million in Uber.