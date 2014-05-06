Cadillac And Spike Lee Help NFL Prospect Teddy Bridgewater Give His Mom A Pink Escalade

We make all kinds of promises to our parents when we’re kids. That we’ll be a firefighter, a doctor, an astronaut, or a unicorn ninja. That we’ll call at least once a week forever and ever. That we will never, ever eat peas. Mercifully, most of these fall forgotten into the past.





Former University of Louisville quarterback and current top NFL prospect Teddy Bridgewater made one such promise to his mom Rose when he was nine years old. He told her that when he made it to the NFL he’d buy her a pink Cadillac Escalade. The odds of Teddy keeping such a promise were helped by his amazing athletic abilities and inevitable inclusion in the upcoming 2014 NFL Draft.





Enter Cadillac and Spike Lee. The brand, agency group Rogue, and Lee’s Spike DDB agency imprint decided to make it a reality, while creating a short documentary on Teddy and his mom, who raised four kids and fought breast cancer to help him get to where he is.

The doc goes back to Teddy’s hometown of Miami to talk to family, friends, and former coaches about both the talented athlete and his mother. It culminates at a birthday celebration for Rose at Le Cirque in New York City, where Teddy ends up keeping his promise.





All together now, “Awwwwwwwww.”