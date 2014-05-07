The Chief Of Microsoft Research On Big Ideas, Failure, And Its New Skunkworks Group

Google’s secretive R&D lab Google X gets lots of attention for testing and developing moonshot ideas, even though its work has touched few consumers. Fast Company took readers for a detailed behind-the-scenes look inside the Google X operations in April–a world of driverless cars, high-flying Wi-Fi balloons, and even space elevators.

The search giant’s rival Microsoft–a company that could use some disruptive ideas as it struggles to gain major new revenue streams in the shifting computing market–is now taking a cue from its competitor and launching a “Special Projects” group, headed by former deputy director at DARPA Norman A. Whitaker and under the umbrella of Microsoft Research, the company’s sprawling university-like research division.

We would really be looking to not only inspire, awe, and surprise, but also ship.

At a lab office ribbon cutting in New York City, Co.Exist spoke with Microsoft Research chief Peter Lee, who last summer stepped up to oversee his division’s 1,150 scientists and engineers. His comments provide a glimpse into how the $78 billion company is changing the way it thinks about innovation.

Lee isn’t willing to go into much detail about the new Special Projects division, but he does say it will focus on disruptive ideas.

“Roughly speaking, it is a part of Microsoft Research whose primary focus is to expand what people imagine is possible,” he says. The comparison to Google X–a division headed by Astro Teller, who took a class under Lee at Carnegie Mellon University–isn’t unfair, he says. But Microsoft’s Special Projects may have more of a focus on delivering. “We would really be looking to not only inspire, awe, and surprise, but also ship. So I think we’ll have to, as we do throughout all of Microsoft Research, do some pretty fundamental things–but also have real impact.”





Lee thinks of the idea of disruption in a more specific way than most. He draws an “investment map” on a whiteboard to show what he means. At MSR, he asks each lab director to make sure his or her research portfolio covers all quadrants on his map: mission-focused research, sustaining research, disruptive research, and blue-sky research. “We invest in research that is reactive–the product team comes to us with a hard problem it doesn’t know how to solve, and we’ll work with them to solve those problems. Then, as you go up on the axis, you have the more classical open-ended search for truth and beauty.” Special Projects, he says, will focus on the “upper-left quadrant” (i.e., disruption).

Of course, it’s the specifics that matter when executing these artificial distinctions. Where does one draw the line between big ideas that are just close enough–like self-driving cars–and big ideas that are just crazy?