How To Write For Busy Readers

A few weeks ago, a friend forwarded me an email called theSkimm. She confessed that this morning newsletter–which sums up the headlines–was how she was getting her news these days. I checked it out and saw why. The writing is tight. You’re in and out in two minutes. You feel like you learned something.

All those attributes are key for grabbing readers these days. With the sheer quantity of information out there competing for attention, you can’t afford the dreck that passes for much workplace writing. That’s not to say that depth doesn’t have its place. But when you want busy people to pause in the middle of their workday to pay attention to what you have to say, keep these tips in mind.

What’s your idea? What are you recommending? If someone’s asked your opinion on something, do you come out for it or against it? Get the one-sentence executive summary of your argument up top. Then you can offer explanations below.

Bullet points are good, or short paragraphs (like these). Choose your strongest arguments and hold the rest in reserve. If people want to know more, they’ll ask.

Writing is a risk. Be bold. Why bother to communicate otherwise?

Forget murky subjects (“stakeholders”) and verbs that don’t mean anything (“collaborate”). Busy readers want to know who should do what, when.