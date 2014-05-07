This Fake Ad Skewers Nonsensical Celebrity “Endorsements”

Celebrities don’t have to “approve this message” at the end of the ads they’re featured in, the way that political candidates often do. Instead, viewers are left to hopefully assume that maybe it is, in fact, Maybelline that makes Heidi Klum an attractive person. It’s a bit more difficult to make such an assumption, however, when whatever gobbledygook the celebrity endorser is saying in an ad is only tangentially related to the product at best.





Several ads of late have featured more or less the same variation of world-beating pop rapper Pitbull staring wistfully into the sunset while clutching a Dr. Pepper and talking about the concept of “dreams.” Does it matter whether his dreams had anything to do with vaguely cherry-flavored soda? Somebody gets paid a lot of money to determine officially that it does not matter. In any case, YouTuber Steven Rosenthal picked up on this trend and cut his own version of a recent example. Like some of the best parodies, his version is only a slight exaggeration, which is all it takes to make the source material seem that much more ridiculous.

Watch the original ad here, and compare it with the parody above.