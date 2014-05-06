The Story Of Stuff’s Annie Leonard Talks About Her New Role As Greenpeace’s Executive Director

Annie Leonard, the founder of The Story of Stuff Project , is one of the most well-known environmental storytellers on the planet, launching online campaigns and releasing a series of videos (including the all-time favorite The Story of Stuff) that have received over 40 million views. This week, Greenpeace announced that Leonard will be taking on a new role as executive director of Greenpeace USA.

Leonard’s long history with Greenpeace began in 1998, while she was in her 20s. She took a job working with the environmental organization on a campaign to stop the exportation of hazardous waste from rich countries to poor countries.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was a rush of international waste trafficking because of a growing awareness of the issues surrounding waste in wealthy countries like the US. “At Greenpeace, we were hoping that more local resistance would lead to more companies implementing waste prevention–to make it more politically unpopular and expensive to get rid of waste. Some definitely did, and that’s where a lot of curbside recycling programs came from,” she says. “But some companies set it out of site, out of mind, increasingly in third world countries.”

When Greenpeace asked for people to go investigate what companies were doing with their waste, Leonard volunteered. “I was 20-something with no child and no mortgage, and I said ‘I’ll go’. I spent a decade traveling around the world tracking our waste,” she says. At times, Leonard’s job investigating companies was dangerous, and she even received threats. But the work of Leonard and her fellow campaigners ultimately led to a major victory: the Basel Convention, an international agreement that cuts down on waste movement from rich countries to poor countries.





It also started Leonard, who went on to become cofounder of the Global Anti-Incinerator Alliance in the 1990s, on the path that would eventually lead to The Story of Stuff Project, which examines the environmental and social effects of consumerism. “People ask me how long it took to make The Story of Stuff. I say that it took 20 years, going up and down the supply chain,” she explains.

Leonard had kicked around the idea of one day returning to Greenpeace. But she didn’t want to see The Story of Stuff Project–what she calls an experimental lab for online and offline organizing–die. So Greenpeace and Leonard hashed out a compromise: Leonard would be on the board of The Story of Stuff Project, and the two organizations would collaborate in a number of ways, from sharing each others’ work on social media to incorporating The Story of Stuff Project’s strategic work on consumption into Greenpeace campaigns.

Leonard actually hasn’t been involved in the day to day workings of The Story of Stuff Project for quite awhile. Michael O’Heaney serves as executive director, and Leonard acts as the public face of the organization.