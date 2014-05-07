“One Perfect Shot” Pares Down Classic Movies to a Single, Definitive Frame

And you thought those 60-second versions boiled movies down to their essences efficiently. A new Twitter account is attempting a similar feat using even less source material–a single frame, to be exact.

Great movies are better than the sum of their parts, but some parts are always better than others. On the new Twitter account One Perfect Shot, filmmaker Geoff Todd takes a granular look at movies to find the single shot that best represents what a movie is all about. It might be an iconic image that transcends everything else, an inciting incident, or perhaps the theme of the film distilled into one resonant visual. Hitchcock’s mistaken-identity spy thriller, North by Northwest, for instance, forsakes the famous cornfield scene for an image of two adversaries regarding each other from across a highway. One Perfect Shot works well inasmuch as deciphering why Todd chose these shots from these movies makes us want to revisit them.

Let us know which choices you agree with in the comments below.

H/t to Peta Pixel