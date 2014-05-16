A Live, Crowdsourced Map Of New York Bike Safety Issues

If you’ve ever walked or cycled in New York, you know how dangerous it can be. For cyclists in particular, it’s a rare journey that doesn’t involve a close call involving other road users.

At least now you can vent your frustrations. The city recently set up this interactive map letting cyclists and pedestrians report on problems as they happen. It’s already helping bring issues into the open.





Register at the site, click on a location, and then choose one of 10 incident types, from “speeding” to “poor visibility.” Then, write a little report (preferably leaving out the profanities). By the looks of things after only a few days, the most commonly cited problems so far are speeding and cars that fail to yield at intersections.

The site is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths in the city. Last year, 168 pedestrians and 10 cyclists were killed by motorists, while 16,059 pedestrians and cyclists were injured, according to police figures.

The map isn’t just for walkers and cyclists, though. If you come across a cyclist behaving badly–maybe by going the wrong way down a one way street–you can report that too. The mayor insists he wants to make the roads safer for everyone.