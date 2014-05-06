The Set of John Oliver’s HBO Show Features a Hidden Wink At “Game of Thrones”

In what is clearly an act of crass synergy*, the corporate overlords** at HBO have foisted a piece of cross-promotion*** onto the very set of John Oliver’s new show. As Digg’s Veronica DeSouza points out, not only does Oliver’s set feature a cityscape peppered with landmarks from across the globe–including the London Eye, the Empire State Building, and the Sydney Opera House–it also has a tower from HBO’s high-rated royal sports docu-series Game of Thrones. This detail came to light at a recent taping, in which an audience member asked Oliver about his favorite part of the set. Typical Oliver, toeing the company line and touting a garish subliminal advertising ploy****. It’s only a matter of time before Jeremy Piven begins a co-hosting run in a subtle nod toward the Entourage movie.





* fun inside joke

** talented crew

*** see *

**** see *