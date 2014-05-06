Lyft Partners With MetLife To Provide Auto Insurance For Drivers And Passengers

A small bit of news from the Lyft camp: The ride-share platform just announced a new partnership with MetLife to provide auto insurance for drivers. “MetLife has recognized the opportunity to serve Lyft users in this emerging marketplace for community-powered transportation, with millions of rides shared among users across the country,” wrote Lyft in an email. The terms of the agreement are vague, but the two will purportedly work together in the coming months to “develop insurance solutions that further protect Lyft’s drivers and passengers.”