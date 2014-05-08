MIT iPhone App Makes You Intimate With A Stranger

Our social media world, after all, is highly curated–it’s filled with people just like us. This app, very thoughtfully, hopes to change that. For 20 days, the app pairs you with a stranger who lives as far across the globe as possible. Over that time, you’ll receive countless intimate details about the person’s life–when the person wakes, where the person goes–except for one big piece of the puzzle. You’ll never learn the person’s name. In fact, you’ll only be able to send the person a single message at the end of the experience.

“We started by thinking, could we make some piece of software that allows you to be connected to strangers in a way that produced empathy instead of suspicion, contempt, or disdain?” Playful Systems director Kevin Slavin explains. “Yes, that’s what Chatroulette does, but the way it’s constructed has a tendency to bring out some experiences that are negative. So we wondered, how can we open up a window to your and a stranger’s life in such a way that it produced curiosity and interest?”

The team settled on a news feed that was both highly specific and vague at the same time. The software uses the iPhone’s sensors to collect very exact information. It knows for instance, when you wake, by the shaking of your phone in the morning, or whether you’re walking or driving by the speed of your GPS.

But this highly specific data is generalized to your stranger-partner to reduce stereotyping and pique interest. If you’re walking in Paris, the app will tell your partner that you’re walking and then will accompany it with Google Street View data pulled from a half-mile radius. Perhaps your “friend” will recognize Paris’s architecture, and perhaps he or she will not.

“We’re not trying to tell a story with 100% accuracy,” Slavin says. “What we’re trying to do is lift out a story with enough texture and detail to provoke you to imagine a real life somewhere else, happening right now, tied to yours.”

The details are just enough to get you to wonder, and are updated often enough throughout the day to make your partner’s foreign narrative feel familiar. The interface itself translates clean images into purposefully glitching photos to highlight the fact that this transmission has been garbled.