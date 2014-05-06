Stitch Labs Teams Up With Square To Bolster Inventory Management Options For Mobile Sellers

Inventory and business management provider Stitch Labs announced integration with mobile payment platform, Square. The move targets one of Square’s core user-bases, small-scale merchants, giving them the ability to track inventory, invoices, and shipping through Stitch Labs’ services.

“We’re committed to building a customizable and flexible platform that reflects the growth of businesses who use it,” said Brandon Levey, CEO and co-founder of Stitch Labs in a press release.”By integrating with Square, we’re making it easier for our customers to elevate that growth in new ways.”

Square, named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2014, recently introduced a new feature enabling customers to order ahead online to compete with pick-up and delivery services that cater to restaurants, like Seamless, Eat24, and Grubhub.

Stitch’s other integration partners include Amazon, eBay, Shopify, BigCommerce, PayPal, Xero, ShipStation and others.