From France: A Huge Tongue And Giant, Showering Rugby Player Give Outdoor Ads New Dimension

As we all are too keenly aware, advertising clutter is everywhere–on our screens and in our face wherever we go. Outdoor advertising fades into the background of our daily routines, as common as storefronts and brick walls, so it takes a real standout effort to actually get anyone to pay attention. France’s SNCF Railways knows this.





The French brand has been behind a raft of fresh, IRL initiatives including this elaborate stunt whereby travelers were amusingly ambushed by bespoke performances in the station. To launch a new rail-travel offer involving train and entertainment tickets, the company and agency TBWA/Paris brought its billboards to life, including a gigantic opera-singing mouth, Marilyn’s wind-blown skirt, and a showering rugby player. No matter how distracted we get, let’s face it, any outdoor ad that involves pressing a hairy chest to start some bus-stop disco is going to get people’s attention.