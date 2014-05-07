Bubble Wrap And Algorithms: Riffing On Famous Paintings

New York-based artist Bradley Hart spends his days playing with bubble wrap. Hart’s latest project interprets masterful works of art, from the Mona Lisa to Georges Seurat’s Bathers at Asnières–in the pixillated form of paint-filled bubble wrap.

Hart uses algorithms to help plan each labor-intensive injection painting and uses acrylic-filled syringes to fill every bubble with paint. Each work takes around 150 hours to complete.

The process creates two different paintings: the “impression” of paint that drips from the bubbles down the back of the piece, which Hart peels off and mounts as its own work, and the bubble wrap painting itself.

It’s an admirably inventive project. Not only does Hart transform the material that most people use to protect art into a piece of art in its own right, but he creates a pixillated, contemporary version of some of the best-known paintings in history. The process of creating each work references not only the rote binary code of modern portraiture–posted online on Facebook or Instagram rather than painted–but also Hart’s own experiences with multiple sclerosis, a disease that requires injections of medication.

“The Masters Interpreted: Injections & Impressions by Bradley Hart” is on display at Cavalier Galleries in New York City until May 31.

[H/T: DesignTAXI]