See A Feline Richard Branson In The “Fat Cats” Campaign

Fat cats take center stage with these digitally retouched images of real felines to promote this year’s The Sunday Times Rich List 2014.

The campaign, created by Grey London, features the work of Tim Flach, the London-based photographer, artist, and director known for producing high-concept animal portraits.

The portraits of real cats were modified using as reference look-alike models of Sirs Richard Branson and Elton John and X Factor’s Simon Cowell to aid the retouching of their faces, and by inserting appropriate props.





The campaign, which broke in the U.K. May 5, was written by Jo Sissons and Kate Allsop, art directed by Miguel Gonzalez, and retouched by Anthony Crossfield. Creative director was Dave Monk.

Within hours of going live, it won the endorsement of Sir Richard Branson, who launched a “find the best caption”–#CATionCom–among his more than 4 million Twitter follows.

The annual Sunday Times Rich List, published in full on May 18, will be preceded for this first time this year by The Super-Rich List, out on May 11.