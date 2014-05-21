Why The Style Director Of One Kings Lane Doesn’t Micromanage

As the senior director of photo and style, she has to move as fast as the items they’re selling. Whether she and her team of stylists are arranging an airy room to showcase a designer rug or a vintage book to complement an antique sideboard, she’s keeping the big picture in mind.

“It’s my responsibility every day to make sure the creative output for this company happens in the studio,” Frankel says. “We are creating original content every day, numerous times a day.”

Their pace demands that she rarely get moments to sit or eat–and there’s no time for her to get caught up in precious details.

“In order for me to be productive, it’s really important for me to have a strong team with me. I am not a micromanager, I know the people that I’ve hired, I know their strengths, I know what they’re good at doing and I trust them completely, so I’m not spending my time micromanaging these little moments, but I can step back and do what I need to do to get the bigger picture out the door,” she says. “For me, that’s the most important thing.”