How A Grown-Up Field Trip To A Museum Can Improve Your Work (And Life)

Your next big idea might not come in a brainstorming session , but instead among the dinosaur bones and masterpieces.

With at least 17,500 museums in the country, there are options for a visit to the 18th century or your favorite painter’s thought process. But as a compelling space for startup brainstorming or stress reduction? Give the benefits of museums a peek with these reasons they’re great for your creative process.

If you’re reading this with your shoulders tensed to your ears and a headache from staring at a screen, take a breather at a local museum. A University College London study shows that the cultural centers have their place in public health: reducing social isolation, providing positive distraction, teaching new skills, and increasing a sense of community and belonging.

A similar study exploring the expectations of museum-goers and the benefits they felt after a trip found that feeling restored was an important part of the experience. Escaping from the outside world, to the cultures and arts of other places and times, is a large part of why people go to museums.

This video presented by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance and the American Alliance of Museums says it all. The awe of visiting a museum, arboretum, or arts attraction is an experience to bring back the childhood wonder in all of us. If you’re stuck in a creative rut, this can be the injection of inspiration you need.

“I want to be engaged,” says an interviewee. “So I walk up to the artwork and I say, ‘Please engage me. I’m here, I’m ready, I’m willing–I’m ready to do some work. Give me something to work on.’”

People value the worth of museum visits at more than $5,000, according to a study from the London School of Economics. Participating in sporting events, in comparison, was valued around $2,500.