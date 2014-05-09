You Are Where You Work

On a warm spring day in South Philly, standing in Nikil Saval’s sunny attic office, I suddenly understood how he could write a page-turning, genuinely entertaining history of the dreary American white-collar workplace and its most hated structure, the cubicle: He didn’t have to work in one.

“I literally willed myself out of the office to write about it,” Saval tells me as we walk over to a bar with a good vegan menu down the block from his house.

Cubed: A Secret History of the Workplace

Saval joined the cohort of Americans who work from home in 2008, when he quit his last temp job to work on an article for the literary journal n+1, of which he’s also an editor, on the history of the cubicle. Six years later, that article–much expanded–is now the basis for his first book, Cubed: A Secret History of the Workplace, which was released last week.

The book starts with a simple question: How did our offices, whether they’re fluorescent cube farms or open-plan hacker spaces, end up this way? And where do we go from here?

A large part of Saval’s answer lies in the ad hoc history of office design, generation after generation of well-intentioned architects and designers who come up with seemingly revolutionary ideas only to see them fall flat once they’re introduced to the real world of day-to- day office life. He chronicles the progress of the cramped counting rooms of 1850s shipping clerks (think Bartleby the Scrivener) as they became the factory-style layout of the typing pool, and covers the history of the Aeron chair and the European origins of the “open office” concept. Along the way, we’re treated to tales of each era’s biggest boondoggles, including the biggest boondoggle of them all: the Action Office, the high-minded workspace concept that eventually turned into the cubicle. Had things turned out the way Robert Probst, the Action Office’s designer, intended, your cube would have widespread walls that were more like a folding screen, and incorporate a standing desk and a privacy nook for phone calls, to better promote constant motion and creativity in the knowledge worker. As we all know, this is not quite how things turned out.





It would be impossible to talk about the cube without talking about its discontents, and Saval doesn’t stop his story at office design. He treats the office not just as a physical space, but a place with a culture of its own, its own complicated relationship to class, and the question of what it means to be a white collar “worker.”

“I got fascinated with how the structures of authority, status, and power in the workplace just inhered in the ways these were designed,” Saval says. “Or not designed, since the cubicle is almost anti-design.”