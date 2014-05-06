Everything You Need To Know To Become A Remote CEO

It has been three months since my family and I returned to the U.S. full-time after our two-and-a-half year trip sailing the world.

During the trip I continued to run my business from the boat, with quarterly trips back to U.S. soil to meet with clients, and prior to the journey, I spent close to five years preparing my financial services company to function in my absence.

When I returned, I expected to just walk right back into the firm where I left off, as if almost three years never happened. It didn’t turn out quite that way, and there are a number of things I’d do differently.

Prior to my departure, we spent years preparing for my firm to thrive in my absence by setting excellent systems in place for managing our clients. We had made services more efficient, had proper incentive plans, and hired great employees to work with our clients in my absence.

During the journey, I also flew in for regular meetings with clients. I was concerned with maintaining great customer service in my absence, and that became everyone’s primary focus. But we were so busy with client meetings that I didn’t even have time to have lunch with my employees, let alone evaluate the latest software or business process.

By focusing so much on our customers, I didn’t invest as much in three key areas: employee morale and development, software upgrades, and marketing. I’ve since learned that whenever you are away from your company for extended periods of time, it’s vital not to neglect continuing to work inside the business. Here’s why:

Computers and software need updating and workflows need to be constantly updated and improved.