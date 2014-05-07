The Entrepreneur Who Wants To Plan Your Evening

By the time Rishi Mandal was 12 years old he was filing patent applications for a number of inventions, including a spring-loaded clothes hanger that won’t stretch out your shirts.

“Everything was a puzzle,” he says. His entrepreneurial streak was inspired by his father who, with his business partners, started a tech company at a picnic table in the family’s garage.

Today, Mandal is CEO of Sosh (as in, short for “social”). It’s an app that seeks to answer the question, “What do you want to do?” based on where users like to spend time, days they go out, how much money they want to spend, even taking into account the weather. Currently, Sosh is in five cities (San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.), with plans to expand into Boston and Los Angeles. We spoke with Mandal to find out how his curiosity and passion for problem solving has shaped his entrepreneurial spirit. Here are his three tips:

In college, Mandal studied astrophysics at Stanford University, but it wasn’t long before the entrepreneurial itch needed scratching. In 2008, he went to work for Max Levchin (cofounder of PayPal), then the CEO of Slide, a company that created games for smartphone users. Mandal and his team developed the game “SuperPoke! Pets,” which had 100,000 users in its first week of release and a million users within a month. Two years later, when Google acquired Slide, the app had more than 30 million users.

Mandal believed the game would appeal to kids who’d form an emotional connection to their pet, and would spend time building a virtual world for them. After investing time into it, the thinking went, kids would want to share their work with friends and the app’s popularity would grow from there.

Mandal says the team was surprised to learn that the audience they were after, young girls, were not playing. Instead, the majority of users were middle-aged women from the Midwest. While the research was surprising, the company created something consumers wanted, and they were willing (and able) to pay for it.

Mandal’s experience with apps led him to create Sosh. With smartphones, users have high expectations for the products they use online–they want lightning-fast speed, and an intuitive experience, Mandal says. But when users put down their phones or close their laptops to hang out with friends offline, they don’t have those expectations.