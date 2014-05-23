Chet’s Mix

Soon, the Supreme Court will render a verdict in the case of ­American Broadcasting Companies Inc., et al. v. Aereo Inc., otherwise known as the epic battle between subscription web-based broadcasting service Aereo and TV as we know it. Does Aereo have an in?

Kanojia: Photo by James Estrin, The New York Times, Redux; Diller: Photo by Nancy Kaszerman, ZUMA Press, Alamy; von Furstenberg: Photo by Celine Grouard; Wu: Photo by Gregorio T. Binuya, Everett Collection, Alamy; Obama: Photo by Pete Souza, The White House; Ginsburg: Photo by Alliance Images, Alamy

1. Chet Kanojia is the founder and CEO of Aereo. One of the current members of the board is the media mogul…

2. Barry Diller, who is married to the ­legendary ­fashion designer…

3. Diane von Furstenberg, who pioneered the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. One of the 2008 ­finalists was…

4. Jason Wu, who designed both of the dresses worn at the Obama inaugural balls by the First Lady…

5. Michelle Obama, who, at a Supreme Court dinner for the members of the Senate, sat next to…

6. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose vote will be one of the nine justices deciding Aereo’s fate.