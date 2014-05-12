1966 World Cup final: England beat West Germany at Wembley Stadium when a referee awarded a goal to England’s Geoff Hurst–even though his shot never crossed the goal line after smashing off the crossbar. This year’s network of cameras aimed at the goal line, created by GoalControl, a German firm, would have caught the error.





July 8: First chance for England to play Germany

July 13: The final

Aside from 1966, Germany has finished ahead of england in every world cup since 1954.

Soccer refs cover lots of ground

1819: Year that soccer set in place its current system of employing one referee and two linesmen.





1. Tennis: 211 square ft per referee

At Wimbledon, 10 umpires cover a standard singles court of 2,106 ft2.

2. Football: 6,857 square ft per referee

Seven referees cover NFL games on fields of 48,000 ft2.

3. Baseball: 19,433 square ft per referee

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City is the biggest, at 116,600 ft2.