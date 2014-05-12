The most infamous goal-line call ever
1966 World Cup final: England beat West Germany at Wembley Stadium when a referee awarded a goal to England’s Geoff Hurst–even though his shot never crossed the goal line after smashing off the crossbar. This year’s network of cameras aimed at the goal line, created by GoalControl, a German firm, would have caught the error.
2014 World cup key dates:
July 8: First chance for England to play Germany
July 13: The final
Why world cup arbiters need some help
Soccer refs cover lots of ground
1819: Year that soccer set in place its current system of employing one referee and two linesmen.
1. Tennis: 211 square ft per referee
At Wimbledon, 10 umpires cover a standard singles court of 2,106 ft2.
2. Football: 6,857 square ft per referee
Seven referees cover NFL games on fields of 48,000 ft2.
3. Baseball: 19,433 square ft per referee
Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City is the biggest, at 116,600 ft2.
4. Soccer: 25,605 square ft per referee
Rio de Janeiro‘s Maracana, host of the 2014 final, is Brazil’s biggest, at 76,815 ft2.
Cameras used by the GoalControl System:
Fourteen: Together they capture 500 images per second. Officials get alerted within a second if a goal is scored.