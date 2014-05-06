8 Ways You Are Turning A Crisis Into Catastrophe (And How To Stop)

Unfortunately, some of the behaviors that increase the odds for failure are considered by many to be the best behavior for good leadership.

Here are eight things leaders do that turn crisis into catastrophe that you should avoid:

There is a vast body of literature out there that promotes “positive mental attitude.” However, difficult problems, especially systemic ones that have been around for some time, do not correct themselves overnight just because we identify a solution. We actually need to take action!

Being overly optimistic about how quickly it may take to make a change or course correction can be deadly to morale, especially when that change doesn’t happen when you say it will or becomes more difficult to accomplish than you said it would be. Having a balanced view of reality, spiced with optimism, is paramount to keeping everyone grounded in the here and now.

Some leaders think that if they keep quiet about a problem, others will not know it exists. The truth is that your employees are at least as aware of the problem as you are. Denial only increases fear and lowers respect for you.

Dealing with reality is difficult for any of us at times because we can always imagine the worst. We realize we do not have all the answers or think that we have failed. Playing down the importance of a critical situation may cause others not to care as much as they need to.