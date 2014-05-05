Tragedy Befalls Your Favorite Disney Characters In “Unhappily Ever After”





That image of the heroic deer’s head mounted as a trophy in some dude’s parlor is but one of many possible scenarios depicted in animator Jeff Hong’s Tumblr Unhappily Ever After. Each day, Hong, an artist at Nickelodeon, posts new and childhood-recontextualizing images of beloved Disney cartoon characters getting run over by the freight train of reality. It’s not as though we haven’t seen these characters go dark before either in cartoons or mixed in to our world. The images on Unhappily Ever After are just a little bit more anchored by real-life sadness. Pocahontas here is not the killer warrior we’ve seen before, but rather a casino employee. I don’t know if I can bare to find out what condition Nemo from Finding Nemo is in, or if he’s ever even found.

Have a look at more of these images in the slides above.