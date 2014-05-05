Are Your Retirement Investments Helping Gun Companies? This New PSA Can Tell You

When it comes to the debate over gun violence, the focus typically remains around the laws of the land and safety awareness .

A new campaign by States United to Prevent Gun Violence eschews these usual emotionally charged battlegrounds to instead focus on the bottom line. The nonprofit organization says there is $1.9 billion in mutual funds invested in three public American gun companies, and some of it could be yours. Together with agency Grey New York, it has created a site where Americans can check to see if any of their 401K is invested in these gun makers.

The campaign’s video spot features parents and friends of people lost at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, and other more anonymous acts of gun violence talking about the impact guns have had on their lives.

The site uses data from FactSet Research Systems and provides a downloadable PDF to show whether your own investments are tied up in gun companies as well as a template letter you can send to human resources, questions to ask your financial advisor, and more to unload your portfolio.