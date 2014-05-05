And Now We Know How a Wes Anderson Porno Would Look

Like many great movie characters before them, Wes Anderson’s leads are often motivated by love. Despite all these amorous intentions, however, not much that happens in Anderson’s filmography could be considered sexy. Even the rare makeout scenes are imprinted with his particular aesthetic , which is why it is rather jarring to see those cinematic fingerprints on the most salacious film genre of them all.





Previously, we’ve seen the horror and surf movie genres represented with Anderson’s signature style–perhaps it was only a matter of time before someone got around to making a porno parody this way. In any case, someone indeed has. YouTube comedy outfit Nacho Punch has applied the well-mannered feel of films such as Moonrise Kingdom and The Royal Tenenbaums to old-school porn situations such as “pizza guy gets big tip” and “plumber fixes more than just a clogged drain.”





It’s all here: the Futura typeface, the salmon tones, the erudite, low-energy narration. All that’s missing is actual sex, which the parodists thankfully decided not to attempt to also present in an Andersonian way, whatever the hell that might consist of.