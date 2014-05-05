Every Soccer Fan Has A World Cup Opinion In This New ESPN Campaign

This June, the biggest soccer tournament in the world will take place in Brazil, so get ready for soccer fans (and brands) from all over the globe to be talking about nothing but. The match-ups, the players, the upsets, it’s sports drama at its best played over an entire month.

ESPN and agency Wieden+Kennedy sent director Stacy Wall around New York City to create this fun spot starring passionate fans of all stripes sharing their pretourney logic and predictions. There’s the Italian barber, the cab driver from the Ivory Coast, and the German butcher. The U.S. fan is at the dentist, a young Argentina supporter is singing the praises of Messi, a female South Korea fan gushes “I love Ronaldo.”

And anyone who supports England, or knows anyone who does, will recognize that forlorn thousand-yard stare at the end.





The sports network has also teamed with Brazilian artist and graphic designer Cristiano Siqueira for a series of 32 posters–one for each team–to celebrate the Beautiful Game.