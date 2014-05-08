10 Tips To Really Succeed After Graduating

When you graduate, getting that first job seems like the only thing that matters. That is, until you work at it a while, and you realize that getting paid to use your degree–which once made you feel so lucky and satisfied–doesn’t equate to professional or personal happiness. Suddenly, you’re not taking on the job market as a green-eared college graduate, you’re approaching life as another multifaceted dreamer of the human race.

I was reading a lot of business advice, and it felt very stilted.

In the slide show above, Jessica Hagy offers new graduates 10 pieces of good advice to entering the post-academic Game of Life, in easy-to-digest graph form.

“I was reading a lot of business advice, and a lot of it felt very stilted,” Hagy tells Co.Design. “I wanted to take an angle that was more personal, less balance sheet.”

These clever visual statements are the trademark style of Hagy’s long-running blog, Indexed (read our profile), which turns everyday witticisms into clever line charts and venn diagrams. But here, in promotion of her new book How to Be Interesting, she goes for an approach that, for the most part, hands over a bit of her humor in the interest of truism.

“I guess I wanted a book that was witty but still empathetic,” Hagy writes. “There’s not a lot of empathy online, and snark gets a lot of pageviews, but Hell, if there’s a place for a kind voice, it’s between the pages of a book.”

You can order How to Be Interesting here for $11.