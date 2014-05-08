5 Classic Books That Have Inspired Innovative Thinking Throughout Time

Creativity, innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship–they all begin within us; each is very much a human process.

So naturally, the more we humanize the way we think and work, the more progress we can make in these arenas. If we understand the mental and emotional drivers of innovation and creativity, we can be more innovative and creative.

As a modern-day author, I have the privilege of standing on the shoulders of the giants who came before me. Their works, a diverse arrangement of titles and backgrounds, have inspired me to understand what’s behind things like innovation and leadership, and I believe they will inspire you too:

Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy (1942) by Joseph Schumpeter





“The fundamental impulse that sets and keeps the capitalist engine in motion comes from the new consumers, goods, the new methods of production or transportation, the new markets, the new forms of industrial organization that capitalist enterprise creates. This process of Creative Destruction is the essential fact about capitalism.” — Joseph Schumpeter

In his 1942 book Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy, the Austrian-American economist Joseph Schumpeter introduced the notion of the innovation economy, in which the market isn’t driven solely by efficiency, but by great shifts in supremacy. He characterized capitalism by its “violent bursts and catastrophes,” a process he colorfully dubbed “creative destruction.”

Schumpeter saw the shifts occurring in the world in his day, the movement away from rigid standardization and toward the fluidity that we now know. He argued that evolving institutions, entrepreneurship, and technological change are at the heart of economic growth. He also said that the incentive to innovate is what makes capitalism the best economic system.

The Power of Myth (1988) by Joseph Campbell