By Mingling TaskRabbit And Tinder, Can This Guy Get More Dudes To Go On More Dates?

The Broadway show that memorialized those lines debuted 50 years ago, based on a story published in 1894 and a concept that is rooted in a variety of cultures, from ancient Hebrews to contemporary South Koreans.

Now one young man is aiming to disrupt a centuries-old tradition of turning singles into couples, with the help of technology and a staff of willing enablers. If he succeeds, his company, Personal Dating Assistants (get it, PDA?), which launched quietly in March, will have changed the dating game.

Matthew Valentines says he had no intention of developing the next Tinder or HowAboutWe, though each are aimed at getting couples offline and going on real-world dates. What he’s proposing instead is a concierge service for dudes wanting to outsource their online dating tactics, which Valentines believes are a massive time suck.

Matthew Valentines

“Online dating for men is really hard,” he argues, because it has a different set of challenges. “Men send lots of messages to get one response,” he explains, while women use platforms like Match.com or OKCupid as more of a screening tool for fielding these messages. Pile on the fact that there are “a ton of attractive guys” who are accomplished and articulate, and Valentines concludes that there are an equal or greater number of men who are spending hours scouring profiles, posting, poking, and pining in vain.

Indeed, there is a well-populated thread on Quora expounding on the difficulties of being a male in the online dating scene. And unless you’re a mathlete like Chris McKinley, it’s unlikely you’ll be writing software to hack OKCupid and boost the chances of finding an eligible woman.

Online dating for men is really hard. Men send lots of messages to get one response.

Despite these hurdles, coupling is a big business. According to research by IBISWorld, dating services (which include online platforms and independent, local matchmakers) is a $2 billion industry with IAC, Match.com’s parent company, taking the biggest lump with nearly a third of the total revenue. A traditional matchmaking services such as Chicago-based Selective Search, culls female candidates for wealthy male clientele from a database of nearly a quarter of a million dossiers. The company charges clients $25,000 to start for a year-long contract with seven to 10 dates.